Three students arrested after marijuana found in residence hall

The Hamden Police Department arrested three students Nov. 4 after Hamden Police responded to a report of a drug complaint, according to a press release from Captain Ronald Smith.

Andrew Stein, Thomas Famulary and Samuel Belanger were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamden Police found over 300 grams of marijuana, $810 and drug paraphernalia in the three student’s room. The Department of Public Safety at Quinnipiac initially conducted an investigation and found a large amount of marijuana in their residence hall in New Village.

The three boys were detained on a $5,000 bond each. Their court date is scheduled for Nov. 17 in Meriden at the Meriden Superior Court.

Stay with The Chronicle for updates.

Reporting by Amanda Perelli and Kristen Riello.

