The killer joke

Sometimes laughter isn’t the best medicine.

Photo courtesy of Tenneh Sillah

Quinnipiac’s Fourth Wall Theater proved that fact in its four productions of Sarah Ruhl’s “The Clean House,” directed by Keely Baisden Knudsen, this past weekend.

The comedy follows the stories of five wacky characters whose hilarious antics had the entire audience laughing throughout the play.

Junior Ali Munshi said he was very impressed with the production.

“I had an absolute blast watching,” Munshi said. “I thought the overall thing was just fantastic and hilarious. [The audience] was dying.”

Lane, portrayed by senior Amber Hopwood, is a doctor who has just hired a Brazilian woman named Mathilde, portrayed by freshman Lauren Salatto-Rosenay, to clean her house. However, Mathilde hates to clean. Instead, she sits around all day trying to think of the “perfect joke.” She says her father was the funniest man in Brazil, and when he told a joke to her mother for one of their wedding anniversaries, she died laughing. Mathilde’s father couldn’t take the pain and killed himself that same night.

Lane’s sister and noted neat freak Virginia, portrayed by senior Jennifer Dupre, tells Mathilde that she will clean for her behind her sister’s back and the two become very fast friends.