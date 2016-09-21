St. Lawrence shuts out women’s ice hockey

No. 5/5 Quinnipiac women’s hockey suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of No. 6/7 St. Lawrence on Saturday afternoon at High Point Solutions Arena.

With the loss, the Bobcats drop to 7-4-1 overall and 2-2-0 in conference play, while the Saints improve their record to 9-0-1 and 4-0-0 in conference play.

“I think today proved why [St. Lawrence] haven’t lost a game yet,” head coach Cass Turner said. “They put a lot of pressure on us and forced us to defend quite a bit… they’re a good hockey team.”

St. Lawrence jumped on the scoresheet in no time, scoring the game’s first goal just 4:53 into the first period.

Senior forward Brooke Webster rifled a shot off the post and in, beating Quinnipiac netminder Sydney Rossman on her blocker side. Webster’s goal was her seventh of the season, moving her into a two-way tie for second among ECAC skaters in goals scored only behind Quinnipiac’s T.T. Cianfarano (9).

The game was relatively quiet from this point on.

No more goals, no more assists and for the first time in a long time, no penalties were assessed in the entire game.

“I thought it was pretty interesting that there were no penalties today,” Turner said. “I think there could have been a couple late in the game, but when you call the game that way, you kind of at that point have to let it go.”

St. Lawrence sophomore goaltender Grace Harrison stopped all 20 shots she faced, earning a shutout in her team’s win. On the other end, Rossman made 15 of 16 saves, improving on last night’s game against Clarkson, in which she allowed four goals.

“Obviously, yesterday wasn’t exactly how I wanted it to go, but I had to get over it quickly and come back,” Rossman said. “I knew if I was still thinking about it I wasn’t going to give the team a chance to win.”

The Bobcats had chances, but could not capitalize on any of the 49 total scoring chances thrown St. Lawrence’s way. The Saints blocked 18 of the 49 shot attempts, something Turner anticipated coming into this game.

“Around their net, in front, [they are] in positions where they’re blocking shots and look to transition the other way,” Turner said. “We expect that, we’ve seen that from St. Lawrence and it will be something to value as we move forward.”

Next up the Bobcats will aim to end their two-game losing streak as they take on Dartmouth on the road. Improving offensive chances at even-strength play will be a point of emphasis for Turner’s team in the future.

“We need to generate more 5-on-5 offense, that’s the bottom line. We haven’t generated a lot this year,” Turner said. “Getting all five people involved in the offense, that’s going to be really important for us moving forward.”

