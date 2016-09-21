SGA pushes for new desks in Tator Hall

Students may soon see a major change in Tator Hall: the addition of new desks.

The Student Government Association (SGA) is currently seeking to get replacement desks put in Tator Hall. Allison Kuhn, sophomore class representative for SGA, explained why SGA is seeking to implement the new desk initiative.

“The goal is to get seats that are more inclusive to students who may be overweight, pregnant or don’t feel comfortable in the chairs,” Kuhn said. “We don’t believe the chairs are great for the learning environment.”

Kuhn said SGA has a particular product in mind for more student friendly desks.

“I have suggested a type of chair called the Node chair,” Kuhn said. “They’re very expensive, but they have a lifetime warranty. They’re great for group work, they have wheels on them and backpacks would fit under the desks.”

A website that sells the Node chairs explained the many benefits the product provides to students.

“The Node school chair is mobile and flexible. It’s designed for quick, easy transitions from one teaching mode to the next, unlike traditional school desks and chairs,” according to Steelcase. com.

The website explains that key benefits of the Node chair include allowing students to shift their focus around the room, additional room for students to place their backpacks and providing students with a clear line of sight within the classroom. The Node chair generally costs upwards of $300, according to the website.

However, despite the Node chair representing a specific idea of what would benefit students, SGA is not limiting their options.