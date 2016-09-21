School of Communications dean to retire

Dean of the School of Communications Lee Kamlet plans to retire at the end of this academic year, approaching his sixth anniversary at the university in April, after a 32-year career in broadcast journalism.

Michael Baird, a sophomore journalism major who serves on the dean’s advisory board, said the first word that comes to mind when he thinks of Dean Kamlet is personable.

“My dad and I met him at Accepted Students Day in 2014, and my dad made me go introduce myself to him as a prospective student. I was nervous introducing myself, a high school senior, to someone as important as the dean,” Baird said. “Right off the bat, I could tell Dean Kamlet cared about students in the School of Communications.”

Kamlet did not have any prior experience in the world of higher education before coming to Quinnipiac. Despite attending Colorado State University and earning a degree in political science, Kamlet’s career was in television news production.

He started out at a television station in Cheyenne, Wyoming as a sports and government reporter. From there, he worked for a station in Casper, Wyoming, then started with CNN. He found himself at ABC by 1981, where he worked for 22 years. He was also at NBC for 10 years.

“I like to say that I got to see the biggest events of 30 years in world history and somebody else got to pay my way… pretty good deal,” Kamlet said.

Once he shut off the teleprompters and packed up the cameras, Kamlet started his first job in higher education after his wife saw a job posting in the New York Times for the dean of the School of Communications at Quinnipiac. Since accepting, Kamlet said he has learned a lot about himself.

“I’ve learned that there are some decisions I had to make that were hard decisions, some of which that if I could do over, I would do differently,” Kamlet said. “But I’ve also learned that it’s good to make decisions… you can’t