Remembering the life of Dean Kevin Basmadjian

“Make it a great day.” This was an expression that the Dean of the School of Education Kevin Basmadjian would often say, living life to the fullest and encouraging others to do the same even despite the challenges he endured.

Julia Gallop | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Basmadjian died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23 due to illness at age 51, according to his obituary. Basmadjian is survived by his wife, Emily, and two children, Christian and Carly.

In June 2004, Basmadjian joined Quinnipiac University as an associate professor and director of the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program in the School of Education, according to MyQ. He was the university’s first faculty leadership fellow with the Office of Academic Affairs. Eventually in August 2012, he was appointed as interim dean for the School of Education, and in April 2014, he was appointed dean of the School of Education.

Professor in the School of Education and associate director of the MAT program, Mordechai Gordon was a close friend of Basmadjian’s family and says Basmadjian was one of the most supportive and optimistic people he’s ever worked with.

“He was humble, encouraging, always positive, willing to learn from others, but at the same time having a clear sense of what’s important, what we should be aiming for the school and for the university,” he said. “He knew how to get his point across without offending anyone, and he was a great advocate for the school. He helped us grow the school. He was always making decisions for the best interest of the students.”