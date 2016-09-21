Home   >   News   >   Public Safety investigates newspaper theft

Public Safety investigates newspaper theft

By on November 17, 2016

After noticing several acts of newspaper theft on-campus, The Chronicle has contacted the Department of Public Safety to begin an investigation.

Newspaper theft is a crime and anyone who violates the single copy rule may be subject to civil and criminal prosecution and/or subject to university discipline.

Please report any suspicious activity to Public Safety (203-582-6200) and Lila Carney. (adviser@quchronicle.com)

