Public Safety investigates newspaper theft
By Sarah Doiron on November 17, 2016
After noticing several acts of newspaper theft on-campus, The Chronicle has contacted the Department of Public Safety to begin an investigation.
Newspaper theft is a crime and anyone who violates the single copy rule may be subject to civil and criminal prosecution and/or subject to university discipline.
Please report any suspicious activity to Public Safety (203-582-6200) and Lila Carney. (adviser@quchronicle.com)