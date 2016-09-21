Police investigating robbery at Krauszer’s Market

Courtesy of Hamden PD

The Hamden Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred at Krauszer’s Market on Nov. 22, according to a press release sent by Captain Ronald Smith.

The robbery happened at 6 a.m., when a white male wearing a black mask entered the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes, according to the press release. He then displayed a pocket knife and demanded money from the cash register.

Krauszer’s Market is located on Whitney Avenue between Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, northbound through the Krauszer’s parking lot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with more information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department’s Detective Division (203 230-4040).

