‘Old Friends and New’ to pair elderly with students

“There are a lot of stereotypes around the elderly and I believe working with this club will help show others that a lot of them aren’t true,” Hill said in an email. “Not every elderly person is grumpy and lazy, a lot of them are very friendly, exciting, outgoing and active.”

Kozar plans to distribute surveys to both students and residents who are interested to look for similar interests and backgrounds and pair them from that feedback. From there, the club will have monthly meetings and different events.

The organization’s big kickoff event was a Halloween party on Monday, Oct. 31, where students and residents were able to mingle and hit it off. The first meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kozar is looking forward to being more of a mentee, after being a part of Best Buddies and other organizations similar to this one. “I have been a part of similar clubs like this… I’ve been more on the mentoring side, so it’s nice to kinda flip the table a little bit,” Kozar said. “Being here and having friendships like we have, it will be so nice to share that with other students, too.” There are still some walls that need to come down logistically before the organization can hit the ground running. Due to the fact that this club will be off campus, “Old Friends and New” is still in the planning process. “I sent in my constitution. I met with a couple people from Quinnipiac. I met with some people here [at Pond Ridge],” Kozar said. “There’s a lot of liability with the [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act] and whatnot, so we still have some boundaries we have to go past. But besides that, it’s been smooth sailing.” Just recently, Kozar put on a fashion show at the facility with some of her friends. She said the residents loved it because there was so much energy. Afterward, there was a reception and everyone was sitting, talking and listening to music.

“We were playing all oldies music and the residents were like, ‘What do you guys listen to?’ so it was so funny. We were all dancing and singing,” Kozar said. “After that, the residents said they were on board.” Kozar’s sister Hayley also plans on joining the club and believes that what her sister is doing will help bridge the gap between the elderly and young adults due to technology and societal changes. “[Victoria] is really taking her student residency above and beyond by tying the Quinnipiac student community to the Pond Ridge elderly community,” Hayley said in an email. “My sister puts her whole heart into the places that strike up her passion, and the Pond Ridge community as well as the geriatric population are among these things.” Victoria hopes to get the pairs made by the end of the semester. She has a big reveal planned for the residents, similar to that of a sorority big-little reveal. She also has a goal of establishing an executive board for the club that will include both students members and resident members. “We do want the residents to be so involved as well because we want to do what they want to do,” Victoria said. “There’s a few who sat me down and were like, ‘We’re gonna be in charge here, missy.’ They know what they want and we’re trying to be receptive to that.”