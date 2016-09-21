- International students celebrate Thanksgiving
Let the sales begin
Tips and tricks to survive the upcoming holiday shopping
The most popular shopping days of the year are just around the corner. Here are some of the stores you should be checking out this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
J.C. PENNEY
J.C. Penney is coming at you early with Black Friday sales. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Black Friday: J.C. Penney is known for their killer doorbusters, and this year is no exception. If you get there early on Thanksgiving Day, you could receive one of three coupons. These coupons include $10 off $10 or more, $100 off $100 or more or $500 off $500 or more, according to J.C. Penney’s official Black Friday advertisement.
J.C. Penney carries a little bit of everything. While there are low prices for things like women’s boots, J.C. Penney is also offering low prices on kitchen appliances. Items such as $4.99 toasters, $7.99 slow cookers and $9.99 blenders are just a few of the great deals. This is a perfect opportunity to get gifts for mom and dad or maybe for your dorm when you come back in January.
MACY’S
After they host their annual parade on Thanksgiving, Macy’s will offer low prices on everything this Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday: While Macy’s hasn’t officially released what their offers will be on Cyber Monday, their official website offers a sneak peek, hinting at some items that will definitely be on sale. If you’ve ever been in a Macy’s, you’re familiar with their extensive coat department filled with an endless supply of designer coats. From Ralph Lauren to Michael Kors, the website suggests there will be major deals for women’s coats coming Cyber Monday. As for men, the Macy’s website suggests a big sale in dress clothes. Macy’s will be offering lower prices on everything from suits and pants to dress shirts and wallets, making sure you look sharp this holiday season.
Ongoing deals: Macy’s is also offering free shipping on orders $99 or more until Feb. 16, 2017, according to cybermonday. com. Macy’s is also offering a special deal for Mac beauty samples. For just $10, you can get sample sizes of lip gloss, mascara and eye shadow, according to Macy’s official website. Macy’s official Cyber Monday website says that you can take advantage of this deal and free shipping on all beauty orders until Dec. 31.
SEPHORA
Looking for something to make your look pop this holiday season? Sephora is one of the most popular makeup stores, and they have some low prices coming your way.
Cyber Monday: With the special code “TRYME” at checkout, all Sephora orders of $35 receive a free full-size mask and six mystery samples, according to cybermonday.com. The official website of the online holiday also says that if you use the special code “MINISCENT” with a purchase of $25, you will receive a deluxe fragrance sample.
Ongoing Deals: Through Feb. 28, 2017, Sephora is also offering a special deal of three free samples of your choice on every order. There is also free shipping on Sephora orders that are $50 and over, according to cybermonday.com.
TARGET
Need an extra reason to be thankful? Take a look at some of Target’s Black Friday sales. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Black Friday: Target has deals in almost every department this Black Friday, but they have some special deals in electronics. The biggest reason to shop here is that with some select items, you can receive a free Target gift. For example with the purchase of an Xbox One for $249.99, you will receive a $40 Target gift card for free. Other sales include Fitbits for $89.95, 25 percent off all Apple TV models and Beats Solo2 wireless headphones for $119.99, according to Target’s official Black Friday ad.