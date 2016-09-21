Let the sales begin

Photo courtesy of Mike Mozart Flickr creative commons

J.C. PENNEY

J.C. Penney is coming at you early with Black Friday sales. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Black Friday: J.C. Penney is known for their killer doorbusters, and this year is no exception. If you get there early on Thanksgiving Day, you could receive one of three coupons. These coupons include $10 off $10 or more, $100 off $100 or more or $500 off $500 or more, according to J.C. Penney’s official Black Friday advertisement.

J.C. Penney carries a little bit of everything. While there are low prices for things like women’s boots, J.C. Penney is also offering low prices on kitchen appliances. Items such as $4.99 toasters, $7.99 slow cookers and $9.99 blenders are just a few of the great deals. This is a perfect opportunity to get gifts for mom and dad or maybe for your dorm when you come back in January.