Four kittens rescued from storm drain on-campus

Members of the community gathered around a storm drain behind the Perlroth residence hall in the pouring rain to rescue four kittens that students found the night before.

Senior Superintendent of Grounds John Copela said the university was notified about the kittens last night. Facilities used a camera to enter the pipes inside the drain to coax the kittens out.

Two kittens were rescued earlier in the morning, while two more were rescued around 1 p.m. Facilities used sandbags and a canopy to protect the opening of the drain from flooding with water.

The mother of the kittens was unable to be located in the drains. Hamden Animal Control said the mother seems healthy enough to find her way out and the kittens were the main concern.

Sophomore Kelly Cates and her roommates decided to take action to rescue the kittens before calling Animal Control.

“[My roommates] had somehow already opened the grate [of the drain] so I just jumped in there with my flashlight,” she said. “I could only see their eyes. We left some tuna out for them and we decided to call animal control to get them out because we realized we couldn’t get them out by ourselves.”

Associate Vice President for Public Relations John Morgan said he is proud of everyone involved in rescuing the kittens.

“It strikes to the compassion that everyone has on campus to try and get those kittens to safety,” he said.

Vice President of Paws for People Arianna Gagliardi was also one of the students invovled.

“For me I consider the kittens an emergency if they’re stuck,” she said. “They’re not human, but they still need love and compassion.”

Stuart Hawkes of Super Paws Rescue was also on the scene. He said the main concern was to make sure the kittens weren’t flooded out by the rain.

“Hopefully they are going to have a nice home,” Hawkes said. “[The kittens] will be with us until they are fully vetted and then they will go up for adoption.”

Cates said she plans to adopt one of the kittens and name it “Q” because it was rescued at Quinnipiac.

“I love cats and I would do anything to rescue cats,” she said. “This experience makes me feel really happy because there are so many people here and it’s just for the cats.”

Comments