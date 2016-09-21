Exploring the modern emo revival

In the midst of a year clouded by new releases from fan-favorite bands of the past including Green Day, Sum 41 and Blink 182, there has been a quiet, but very important, revitalization.

Kristen Riello / Chronicle

Overshadowed by other big name alternative releases, there have been a plethora of recent emo albums gracing the Top 200 charts, with the most notable being the return of one of the genre’s most popular bands, American Football, 17 years after the group’s debut album.

American Football is one of the most important pillars of a genre that has seen a recent push into the mainstream. This quartet, hailing from the small Chicago suburb of Urbana, Illinois, only spent three years together, but in that short period of time, they changed the genre forever.