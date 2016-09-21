Back to Stars Hollow

November is a time to be thankful, and this year “Gilmore Girls” fans are even more thankful than usual.

The “Gilmore Girls” revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” comes out on Netflix the day after Thanksgiving. That’s right, our coffee-loving girls from Stars Hollow, Connecticut are back and we may finally get answers to questions we’ve had since the series finale aired in 2007.

Screenshot courtesy of Youtube

Since its premiere in 2000, “Gilmore Girls” has followed the lives of an inseparable mother-daughter pair, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. From boyfriends to jobs, to hopes and dreams, this dramedy pulls at the heartstrings. While Instagram posts and teaser clips have served as the main promotion for the revival, fans got an even bigger surprise on Oct. 25 when Netflix released the first trailer.

Based on the trailer, here is what we know so far:

Probably the most important thing is the fact that Kirk (Sean Gunn) is still the same weird Kirk we all know and love. His wacky antics, stupid funny lines and unlimited supply of jobs are definitely something to look forward to this November. For real now – the actual most important thing is that Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) are together!

In the season finale, Luke threw Rory (Alexis Bledel) the most wonderful going away party imaginable as she went off to live her life as a journalist on the campaign trail of Barack Obama. At the end of the episode, Lorelai finds out the surprise party was Luke’s idea, they kiss and everything feels right in the world.

As for Rory’s love life, the mystery still remains. Based on the trailer, Team Logan (Matt Czuchry) fans are rejoicing. At one of their infamous Friday night dinners, Rory seems to be going on a trip to London. To visit Logan, perhaps? Beloved Richard Gilmore will be honored in the revival. Actor Edward Herrmann, who portrayed Richard in the original series, died in 2014 due to brain cancer, according to the New York Times.

The new series seems to pick up in the Gilmores’ lives as if he just died. It was heart-wrenching just watching the trailer. And poor Emily, along with her house, is a mess after Richard’s passing.

“I don’t know how to do this,” she says. “I was married for 50 years; half of me is gone.”

Get your tissues ready.

All of our favorite Stars Hollow faces and “Gilmore Girls” places will be featured in the reboot, as well. Places like Luke’s Diner and the Dragonfly Inn are givens, but one clip shows Rory visiting Chilton. What’s she doing there?

Fans have been waiting patiently for this day to come since the announcement back in July, according to E! News.

While the trailer gives a great sneak peek into the current lives of our favorite characters, questions still remain. What was Rory’s life like after working on the Obama campaign? Are Luke and Lorelai married? What have Dean, Jess and Logan been up to? Is Hep Alien still alive and how popular are they? What kind of crazy changes has Taylor tried to make to the town?

Get your Poptarts, Chinese food, pizza and, if you’re like the Gilmores, four Thanksgivings’ worth of food ready. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” comes on Netflix on Nov. 25. Here’s to binge watching all four 90-minute episodes during Thanksgiving break.

