‘Art of Protest’ presents LGBTQ civil rights history

On Nov. 10, the Director of the Office of Community Service Vincent Contrucci presented a lecture titled, “The History of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer/ Questioning [LGBTQ] Civil Rights Movements.” This event was a part of a series called “The Art of Protest,” which was created by the Department of Community Service and the Department of Cultural and Global Engagement at Quinnipiac University.

Julia Gallop /CHRONICLE

The Art of Protest featured separate presentations exploring different forms of protest, including art, as ways to express perspectives. At his event specifically, Contrucci elaborated on several major protests created by the members of the LGBTQ community. The protests were in response to the injustice they endured dating back as far as the 1950s.

Assistant Director for Multicultural Education Pascale Jean-Jacques said that Contrucci brought up the idea to create a series of events that related to more modern protests, such as the Standing Rock and Black Lives Matter movements.

“When Vince Contrucci approached me with the idea, I thought it was great and timely given national and campus climate around protest,” Jean-Jacques said in a statement. “Through the variety of events that were held, I hope that students understand and recognize we all play a role in achieving social justice, historical context is key and that there’s always so much to know and learn.”

Contrucci said he has been wanting to develop this project for a number of years.

“My main issue was really for people to think about the ways in which people involved in the gay and lesbian civil rights movement used protests in a variety of different forms to move their agenda forward,” Contrucci said. First-year graduate physical therapy student Bianca Waffenschmidt identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community. She said she has worked with Contrucci before to compile history on the community for a program she does through the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life called “Greek Allies,” which promotes inclusivity in the Greek community at Quinnipiac.

“[Contrucci] told me about this, and he said we were going to go a little more in- depth, so I was excited to hear more about it than what I was able to hear in our one hour meeting prior, so [the event] definitely got a lot more in-depth here,” Waffenschmidt said.