WRECK: Don’t miss your shot

As if we weren’t lucky enough to be at a private university with excellent staff, faculty and resources, there have been flu shot clinics happening on all three Quinnipiac campuses. What a great convenience that we don’t have to go back to our home states to our own doctors or a medical facility to get a tiny shot. Might as well take advantage of these free flu shot clinics, right?

Nisha Gandhi / Chronicle

Apparently, people are still deciding to not get their shot, which is absolutely baffling Most of the time, people’s reasons for one not getting flu shots are very similar. Most of these reasons are absurd but have easy solutions! Let’s explore:

People don’t want to get their flu shot because they think it’ll give them the flu, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has constantly reminded us that this assumption is untrue. The flu viruses in the vaccine are dead and therefore cannot get anyone sick.

Scared of needles? Don’t worry, because the shot is so quick that it’s barely even noticeable. If it is that upsetting to get a shot, bring a friend or family member, or simply look the opposite direction. The point is, there is no need to refrain from keeping healthy just because a millisecond of your life will be spent getting a flu shot.

People also think it’s reasonable to skip a flu shot because they don’t think they need it. Perhaps they think this because they are “young and healthy.” I cannot think of a more selfish reason than that. When someone decides to skip getting a flu shot, many more people are put at risk: people with weaker immune systems like the elderly, children younger than five years old who are more susceptible to the flu and infants younger than six months who can’t get a flu shot at all.

If there are more reasons needed to get a flu shot: it is possible to save sick days from work or school. Imagine the fat paycheck and excellent grades from always being present and healthy.

It doesn’t matter who you are; if you are able, you should get your flu shot. It will save you from worrying about getting sick, getting someone else sick, missing a paycheck and using your sick days. In short, getting the flu shot is one of the greatest advantages the human population has, and staying healthy is worth the tiny shot. -J. Gallop