Women’s volleyball tops Rider at home

The Quinnipiac women’s volleyball team picked up their second straight win by beating Rider, 3-1. The Bobcats completed the weekend sweep coming off of a Senior Day victory against St. Peter’s on Saturday. This win also earned the Bobcats an overall record of 19-9 and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) record of 11-4.

Sunday’s matchup was special for the Bobcats as it was their ‘Dig Pink Day’ game, where some players spoke to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Quinnipiac head coach Kris Czaplinski was happy with his team’s performance and looks forward to the next game.

“We practiced communication and energy for the last month… [I was] very happy to see that energy and communication today,” Czaplinski said. “If you practice well, you’re going to play well, so it seems like we’re doing that right now”.

Looking forward to their next game against Niagara, coach Czaplinski knows the importance of the upcoming games.

“It’ll be a huge game for us,” Czaplinski said. “That’s going to be huge going into their home and getting a win.”

Sophomore Jen Coffey led the way for the Bobcats with 17 kills and 19 points. Maria Pansari accumulated a total of 56 assists to bring her season total to 1,091 assists. Allison Leigh trailed Coffey with 15 points, including the game-winning kill.

Quinnipiac cruised to win the first two sets 25-17 and 25-19, respectively. Rider then salvaged the third set, 25-23. The Broncs and Bobcats played a close fourth set, but the Bobcats eventually pulled out a 25-23 win in the set to close out the match.

“[Our] mindset before the game was to get back on track,” Leigh said. “We’ve been working really hard to get ready for this game”.

Quinnipiac will play at Niagara University on Saturday as they seek to win a third straight game.

