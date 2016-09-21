Women’s soccer celebrates senior day with 3-0 win over Canisius

The Bobcats extended their win streak to four games, defeating the Canisius Golden Griffins 3-0 on Saturday’s Senior Day match.

“Hopefully with the season that we’re capable of having, we’ll leave a strong legacy for [the seniors] going forward,” head coach Dave Clarke said.

Despite outshooting Canisius 8-1 in the first half, goalkeeper Alana Rossi kept things scoreless for the Golden Griffins. She played an aggressive game in the first half, stopping three shots and coming out to intercept several Quinnipiac crosses.

In the second half, the Bobcats’ offense was more effective, scoring three unanswered goals on another eight shots.

“We put them away,” Clarke said. “We opened them up a little bit. For all our possession in the first half, we didn’t create as many chances.”

Sophomore Alex Pelletier struck first for the Bobcats, 10:16 into the second half as senior Jess Fontaine picked up the assist.

“Once we got the first goal, we knew it was going to be easy to get the second and third,” Fontaine said.

Twenty-five seconds later, Fontaine tallied her second assist of the night, sending sophomore Nadya Gill on a run for a chip-shot goal over a sliding Rossi.

Fontaine said it felt amazing to make such a contribution on her Senior Day.

Sophomore Madison Borowiec scored the third and final goal of the game 12:43 into the second half as Kelly Caruso and Pelletier registered assists on the play.

With Saturday’s victory, the Bobcats improve to 8-4-1 overall, replacing Canisius as the fourth seed in the MAAC standings. Quinnipiac is 4-2 in MAAC play despite an 0-2 start.

According to Clarke, the turning point of the season was after a 3-0 loss to Niagara in MAAC play on Sept. 24.

“You always have one of these games in a season where you go ask all these questions,” Clarke said. “We trained the next day after up in Brockport and we asked some serious questions of the players and then the practice that day after the conversation was very competitive.”

The Bobcats have not allowed a goal since Sept. 28 in their 2-1 victory over Marist. Saturday’s shutout victory marks the team’s third in a row. They have allowed just one goal in the past four games.

Quinnipiac will look to build on these streaks when they host Iona (1-10-2, 1-3-1 MAAC) on Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. The Bobcats are 6-0 at home.

When asked about the team’s attitude moving forward, Pelletier’s answer was straight to the point.

“Win every game we have left and make it to the playoffs,” she said.

