Where is the love (and peace)?

Last November, I wrote my third full length article for The Chronicle about how meaningful the Peace Pole in Pine Grove leading to the College of Arts and Sciences buildings was to me. Now I write an overwhelmingly disappointed opinion article about the removal of this same Peace Pole.

While I’m sure Quinnipiac administration has their reasons for this removal, I am honestly not interested. That Pole meant something to many people, myself included. Coming from a high school that also proudly displayed this message of equality and harmony, I felt comforted by this mirrored value in my university. Coming on campus this semester and seeing all of the advancements and renovations was exciting, but when I saw that a harmless display of acceptance was removed, leaving nothing but a sad patch of dead grass in the ground, it broke my heart.