Volleyball closes out home stand with win over Siena

Quinnipiac women’s volleyball (16-7, 8-2 MAAC) overcame a 15-11 deficit in the final set against Siena (5-16, 4-7) to defeat the Saints in four sets on Sunday.

The Bobcats went on an 8-3 run with two kills from sophomore outside hitter Jen Coffey and an ace by sophomore outside hitter Kat Miller to give them a 19-18 lead in the fourth set.

The teams traded points back and forth until it was tied at 27. Miller then got a kill to put the Bobcats up by one and finished off the Saints with her third ace of the game to give the Bobcats the victory.

“This game was going on for a while, and I just wanted to close it out and help the team win,” Miller said.

Siena’s Julia Burzynski had the most kills out of both teams on Sunday with 25. Coffey led the Bobcats with 20 and Miller finished with 10.

The Bobcats had some struggles early on when they gave up a 17-12 lead in the first set and let Siena come back to win the set by a score of 25-23. The Bobcats also trailed the Saints 10-7 in the second set.

“We’re a young team, so sometimes we have some mind blocks to get through,” Bobcats head coach Kris Czaplinski said. “In the timeouts we talk about staying focus on the details and staying focused on the fundamentals,and we’ll be fine.”

And the Bobcats ended up being fine throughout the rest of the set, going on to win it 25-21.

After trailing 14-11 in the third set, the Bobcats went on an eight-point run with four kills from Coffey and would go on to win the set at 25-21.

“It was just the little things that we had talked about in practice all week, and we knew what we had to differently and better,” junior captain Elizabeth Kloos said on her team’s play in the last three sets. “It was just a couple people stepping up and doing those right things.”

The Bobcats’ win on Sunday comes after a five-set victory against third-place Marist on Saturday.

“We just focused on the small details,” Czaplinski said. “The bench was huge for us this weekend. They played out of their mind. Everyone was able to come in and contribute. Having that depth on any team is remarkable.”

The Bobcats are second in the conference standings and will play their next game at Iona on Friday.

