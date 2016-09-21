The wild, wild ‘Westworld’

As society stretches toward the future and the distant age of flying cars and colonies on Mars seems in sight, media has taken a liking to the fantastical worlds that lay ahead of us.

Screenshot Courtesy of Youtube

Dystopian societies as seen in “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent,” robots and artificial intelligence beings created in films like “Ex- Machina” and “Transcendence” and even aliens such as the Demogorgon in Netflix’s smash hit “Stranger Things” have dominated the big and small screens.

It’s no wonder that HBO has created a futuristic new show to add to their collection of beautiful and dangerous series. The new show “Westworld,” which premiered on Oct. 2, contains elements of everything a Millennial could dream of: robots, sex and nationalism.

This show centers on a theme park called Westworld. The park’s theme is the Wild West, as prostitutes and bandits run rampant and shootouts constantly shower the old buildings with bullets. Completely convincing humanoid robots are created and placed throughout the park, posed as characters from the many narrative plots designed for the park guests.

These robots serve to please the guests in whatever way they can, from seduction to murder. They are routinely updated and run through diagnostics according to the new storylines added to the map of the park. A team of expert scientists are working day and night behind the scenes to build and watch over the robots. If there are any glitches, the team takes in the robots for an analysis of their technology and to assess their mechanics.