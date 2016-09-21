The professor with a spark

Six years ago an English professor, who was friends with her husband, asked Professor Engelsgaard to come work at Quinnipiac University. By that time, she had already had a life many would only dream of. Engelsgaard is originally from Santa Cruz, California where she went to college at University of California, Santa Cruz.

JULIA GALLOP/ CHRONICLE

It was there that her mother instilled in her the idea of getting a job that most college students her age are reluctant about.

An affirmative action law had just passed, forcing fire departments to hire women. Being the strong feminist she was, Engelsgaard was drawn toward the idea of being one of the first woman firefighters in the United States.

“It’s kind of crazy…I was a surfer girl and during the winter I was out there in the waves, in the water and in the summer just sweating and fighting these fires,” Engelsgaard said.

Being a wildland firefighter at just 18 years old, Engelsgaard fought fires outside of Sequoia National Park. She shared stories about getting picked up by helicopters, getting dropped off in remote areas with not enough food and sleeping on a rock for several nights.

Working for the California Department of Forestry led Engelsgaard to appreciate the life she lived, as well as the lives of all living things.

“I’ve always been fascinated with nature and environmental issues,” Engelsgaard said while reflecting on her Native American heritage that considers nature equal with animals and people.

However, it wasn’t just the heat of the flames and the struggles she endured that caused Engelsgaard to have a profound life-altering moment. It was working beside convicts as an 18-year-old woman firefighter and trusting them with her life.

“It was the first time I really had any exposure to anyone in prison,” Engelsgaard said. “I fought fires side by side with these guys, and I had to really depend on these guys who were in prison for things like murder and rape and some pretty serious crimes.”

While there were moments when Engelsgaard would not want to be alone with