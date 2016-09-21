Student Media teams up against domestic violence

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Quinnipiac Chronicle is standing with the Quinnipiac Bobcat Sports Network (QBSN) and the Association for Women in Sports Media (AWSM) in raising awareness for domestic violence.

Kristen Riello and Christina Popik

The Chronicle will have a purple logo throughout all of our social media platforms and for the rest of our print editions for the month of October.

More than one in three women have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, and an estimated seven million women are raped and/or physically assaulted by a current or former intimate partner each year, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV).

These statistics are staggering, and it is imperative that we come together to educate others and end domestic violence not only in our community, but all over the world.

While this may seem like a small step, it is a step in the right direction.

This week, The Chronicle has gathered information in regard to domestic violence, along with the warning signs, statistics and resources in order to raise awareness.

If you are a student experiencing domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 888-774-2900 for confidential support, or the Department of Public Safety at Quinnipiac University for immediate protection and security.

We hope that you will stand with us against domestic violence and help us spread awareness throughout the community.

