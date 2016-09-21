Rising waters

As a unique opportunity designed to reach out to the future generation, the documentary “Before the Flood” is being shown across college campuses before and during its official release in theaters on Oct. 21. The film will be shown at Quinnipiac University on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. in the Rocky Top Student Center Den.

Screenshot courtesy of Youtube

The screening will be followed with a discussion about climate change among the audience and what actions can be taken to rescue the Earth after recent studies show that we have breached the carbon limit in our atmosphere, according to climatecontrol. org.

In response to this news, Quinnipiac physical therapy graduate student Kelly Murphy has taken the initiative to increase awareness about the deprecating effects humans have on the environment by bringing this film to campus.

Murphy will be organizing the screening herself. She will be joined by speaker Benjamin Martin from the Connecticut Chapter of the Sierra Club, one of the nation’s largest grassroots environmental organizations.

Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio in collaboration with National Geographic, “Before the Flood” examines climate change and possibilities for what society can do to heal our planet.

The film follows DiCaprio on a journey through many different countries as he meets with world leaders like Barack Obama, Pope Francis and John Kerry, as well as prominent public figures such as Ban Ki-moon, secretary general to the United Nations, to discuss the importance of reviving our climate.

DiCaprio dives into the worlds of politics and business to collect more knowledge about how humans can turn to other methods of industry in order to conserve and protect clean energy, air and water. While filming, he almost drowned when diving off the coast of the Galapagos Islands while capturing the toxic effects of climate change in the oceans.