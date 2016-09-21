- A second home in Hamden
Rising waters
Quinnipiac student makes a global issue local
As a unique opportunity designed to reach out to the future generation, the documentary “Before the Flood” is being shown across college campuses before and during its official release in theaters on Oct. 21. The film will be shown at Quinnipiac University on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. in the Rocky Top Student Center Den.
The screening will be followed with a discussion about climate change among the audience and what actions can be taken to rescue the Earth after recent studies show that we have breached the carbon limit in our atmosphere, according to climatecontrol. org.
In response to this news, Quinnipiac physical therapy graduate student Kelly Murphy has taken the initiative to increase awareness about the deprecating effects humans have on the environment by bringing this film to campus.
Murphy will be organizing the screening herself. She will be joined by speaker Benjamin Martin from the Connecticut Chapter of the Sierra Club, one of the nation’s largest grassroots environmental organizations.
Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio in collaboration with National Geographic, “Before the Flood” examines climate change and possibilities for what society can do to heal our planet.
The film follows DiCaprio on a journey through many different countries as he meets with world leaders like Barack Obama, Pope Francis and John Kerry, as well as prominent public figures such as Ban Ki-moon, secretary general to the United Nations, to discuss the importance of reviving our climate.
DiCaprio dives into the worlds of politics and business to collect more knowledge about how humans can turn to other methods of industry in order to conserve and protect clean energy, air and water. While filming, he almost drowned when diving off the coast of the Galapagos Islands while capturing the toxic effects of climate change in the oceans.
The film also highlights the main contributors to climate change and strives to give its audience solutions which can help the stop the pollution of our planet.
Murphy has noticed the negative publicity in regards to climate change and the questions of whether or not it is a hoax. Many have said it is the biggest problem in our generation, but Murphy was pushed to become involved after Hurricane Matthew destroyed much of Haiti and even affected our own coastline.
“Just this year, many parts of the U.S. have seen record highs or lows when it comes to temperature and rainfall, which are real signs of global warming. We see it weekly on the news. It is now our time to act,” Murphy said.
Aware of the future of the environment, Murphy said that it’s important to be conscious of our surroundings especially during an election period.
Young people can have a major deciding factor on the future of our environment, as noted by DiCaprio himself, and Murphy has high hopes for the night of the screening.
“It is important to know what, if any, human factors affect climate and what it may mean for our future. It is really up to us,” Murphy said.
Freshman student Abbie Guglietta weighs in on the environment and what her thoughts are on the screening.
“I think that there are a lot of problems that we overlook every day, as well as easy things that we can do to help preserve the environment. The film will definitely raise awareness of the problems there are and how they really can affect us,” Guglietta said.
Quinnipiac University participates in many green initiatives around campus. Recycling, energy conservation and solar panels have been implemented to produce cleaner energy and reduce waste buildup.
Murphy also offered some easy tips for helping the environment.
“Things that can make a beneficial impact on the environment are things as simple as throwing your water bottle in the recycling bin in the cafe rather than the trash, turning off the water while you’re brushing your teeth or throw on a sweatshirt or extra blanket rather than cranking your heat up,” she said.
It is imperative that people learn more about how to help reverse deadly environmental effects, and by viewing this powerful film, you can step closer to saving the Earth.
“These are everyday small acts we can all do to make the environment a better place. I’m hoping this documentary will open our eyes to the urgency of the crisis,” Murphy said.