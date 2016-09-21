Pumpkin spice and everything nice

There is no denying that the three Quinnipiac campuses are beautiful. From the landscaping to the architecture, QU is pretty easy on the eyes all year round. While I would never deny the stunning view of a snow-covered Sleeping Giant or the beauty of a sunny day on the Quad, I would be lying if I didn’t say fall was my favorite.

There’s something special about fall at QU. With the breathtaking view of the red and golden leaves on the Sleeping Giant and the cool air on your walks to class, QU starts to feel like home in the fall. It is the time of year that school work has settled in and you start accidentally calling your dorm room “home.” By now, you know your way around and what is and isn’t acceptable to do, wear and say. In fall, you become part of the Quinnipiac community.

Aside from the amazing views on campus, there are many attractions in and around Hamden only available this season. One of the most frequently visited location is Lyman Orchards, where you can apple pick, pumpkin pick, and, in a way, cider doughnut pick. Not only are these treats tasty and festive, they are also all available in one beautiful location.

Another perk of being a Bobcat in the fall is the array of seasonal coffee selections at Cheshire Coffee. Aside from the obvious Pumpkin Spiced Latte, this popular coffee shop seasonally offers a S’Mores Latte, a Caramel Apple Latte and a Chai-der, which consists of spiced chai tea latte and Vermont apple cider.

Whether you’re looking for comfort, a seasonal pastime or a new sweet treat, QU is the place and fall is the time.

