New mixed martial arts club packs a punch

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Club at Quinnipiac, which came to campus on Sept. 18, is much more than a club that meets on Sundays.

Although the club is called ‘Mixed Martial Arts,’ it is not a traditional MMA club. Tovah Williamson, sophomore biomedical science major and Shaylah Zorn, sophomore sociology major, the president and secretary respectively, said the club is called MMA to show that they are inclusive of other styles and all levels of ability.

“Not only are we inclusive of different styles, but we are also inclusive to many different body types. We wish to reduce the stigma surrounding Mixed Martial Arts, as it is our belief that one does not need to have a specific body type to participate,” Williamson said.

Williamson took an interest in martial arts when she was six years old and earned her black belt in Tae Kwon Do at the age of 13.

“It was just something I started at a young age because I preferred martial arts to dancing and still wanted to do an activity after school. I also felt weak and small, so I wanted to learn something that helped me feel more in control and proud of who I was,” she said.

Zorn took an interest in martial arts because of Williamson, and the two workout together daily at the gym.

The club initially attracted 85 members, although on average there are five to core members who meet in Studio A in The Mount Carmel Campus Fitness and Recreation enter on Sundays from a.m. to 11 a.m.

Instructor and adviser Marvin Jones teaches the club Tae Kwon Do, which is Korea’s national sport, and he also teaches Tae Kwon Do and kickboxing classes on campus for credit.

Beginner members can learn Tae Kwon