Muslim chaplain spreads peace and interfaith bonds

Imam Sami Abdul Aziz has filled his dream position of Muslim chaplain at Quin- nipiac University. For Aziz, his position as chaplain is rooted in passion.

“I have a passion for chaplain work,” Aziz said in an email. “I have always been involved in giving back my whole life and this is an extension of that desire to give back, support the community and grow in my faith journey.”

When the position opening was posted and shared by the Association of Muslim chaplains, Aziz applied and ultimately was accepted. He has been Chaplain since 2013.

As Muslim chaplain at Quinnipiac, Aziz is responsible for guiding, helping and as- sisting the Muslim community on campus to grow in spirituality and fellowship.

Contributed by Sammy Aziz

“I guide them to be better citizens through their faith tradition,” Aziz said. “Islam encourages charity of every kind.”

Aziz is on campus five to seven hours a week. He attends the Muslim Students As- sociation (MSA) meetings, organizes and attends events, leads prayers and counsels students.

Ayah Galal, president of the Muslim Students Association, works closely with the Muslim chaplain.

“Imam Sami is very dedicated to working closely with the Muslim students on campus,” Galal said in an email. “He is friendly, personable and willing to help stu- dents however he can. He also assists us by coming up with new ideas for MSA events and ways we can engage the Quinnipiac community.”

Aziz said all chaplains are religious facilitators. His title is Imam Sami Abdul Aziz. He said all university chaplains use religious specific titles such as rabbi, father or reverend.

Aziz is also responsible for creating interfaith bonds across campus. He plans to speak at the upcoming Black Lives Matter vigil.

The Muslim chaplain has also been able to build relationships within the Muslim community at Quinnipiac, and even outside of it. He meets periodically with the MSA board.