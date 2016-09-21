Hey, you’re beautiful, but I didn’t need to tell you that because you are, whether it’s acknowledged or not.

Now there are probably three things going on, either you’re a guy and the idea of being beautiful makes you uncomfortable, you’re a girl and saying to yourself that isn’t true or you’re perfectly confident in the way you look and you know you’re beautiful. This is for the girls that never feel beautiful. I understand why we feel this way.

Society has been screwing us up pretty good since we were young. Hollywood is the biggest culprit of creating insane beauty standards, but there are also other places in our lives where we see images of “perfection.” I’m not here to say that this should change, although of course I think it should, I’m here because I think we can ignore society and drive our focus on self-love. Until recently I didn’t think self-love was important, but I realized that having love for yourself can change your entire outlook on life. If you know that at the end of the day you have yourself to lean on, other people won’t bother you as much. When you love yourself you can look in the mirror (without layers of makeup on) and honestly think you look your best. This may sound impossible now, but it’s not. Each one of us is different and by embracing those differences we can be our authentic selves.