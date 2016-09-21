- Women’s soccer claims fifth-straight win
- Muslim chaplain spreads peace and interfaith bonds
- ‘Feminist with a capital F’
- Hoops for Haiti
- Clown sightings have students on edge
- Continuing to remember
- L’Shana Tova, but you can’t have the recipe
- Men’s ice hockey beats Northeastern, 5-2, for first win
- Women’s soccer celebrates senior day with 3-0 win over Canisius
- Men’s ice hockey ties Northeastern in season opener
Love yourself
Why self-love is important
Hey, you’re beautiful, but I didn’t need to tell you that because you are, whether it’s acknowledged or not.
Now there are probably three things going on, either you’re a guy and the idea of being beautiful makes you uncomfortable, you’re a girl and saying to yourself that isn’t true or you’re perfectly confident in the way you look and you know you’re beautiful. This is for the girls that never feel beautiful. I understand why we feel this way.
Society has been screwing us up pretty good since we were young. Hollywood is the biggest culprit of creating insane beauty standards, but there are also other places in our lives where we see images of “perfection.” I’m not here to say that this should change, although of course I think it should, I’m here because I think we can ignore society and drive our focus on self-love. Until recently I didn’t think self-love was important, but I realized that having love for yourself can change your entire outlook on life. If you know that at the end of the day you have yourself to lean on, other people won’t bother you as much. When you love yourself you can look in the mirror (without layers of makeup on) and honestly think you look your best. This may sound impossible now, but it’s not. Each one of us is different and by embracing those differences we can be our authentic selves.
Our perception of beauty is mixed up and what’s beautiful is being authentic, not spending hours in the morning getting ready when you don’t even like the way you end up looking. I know some girls can’t go a day without wearing a certain outfit, putting on makeup and fixing their hair. This is a hard reality that many of us are living, some days myself included.
Tinybuddha.com has some good resources on how to properly change your mindset and love yourself. Side effects of self-love include feeling powerful, letting go of competition and being at peace with who we are. Take it easy on yourself and grow positive thoughts. Start not only saying you look good, but believing that you do. This practice can also be translated in our work. This entire process isn’t going to be easy and it’s not going to happen overnight, but if you’re interested, it’s at least worth a shot.