After living together for seven years, third- year physical therapy students Marie Frey and Lauren Szmak have formed a strong friendship and created a capstone project, Hoops for Haiti, that is benefiting a developing nation.

A capstone is a personal curriculum, experiment or project that graduate students can create, which forms a unique and valuable component of their school experience, according to Quinnipiac’s medicine doctor [MD] curriculum.

Frey and Szmak have joined the Haiti Rehabilitation Foundation and its development of the physical therapy school in Haiti.

“Right now, we had one class and we just accepted our second class the day before the hurricane started,” Szmak said.

Forty-five students reported to the school and will be split between nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

The purpose of the project is to raise funds for student scholarships. Education in Haiti is cheap with American money but is rather costly for Haitians, according to Szmak.

“We wanted to sponsor our own students and try to get Quinnipiac to help pave the way for those students to support themselves,” Szmak said. “Once they start going to school down there, they can either go to other countries and get sponsored there or start working in Haiti themselves and just build up the economy from there.”

Two former graduate students started the project the previous year. This year Szmak and Frey took over the curriculum, planning and fundraising for tuition, according to Frey.

“Marie’s younger sister is actually really involved in basketball so we’ve been to a bunch of her games and when we were there we thought, ‘Wow, Hoops for Haiti just rolls off the tongue’ and would be a great thing to bring to Quinnipiac,” Szmak said.