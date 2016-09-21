‘Girl on the Train’ derails expectations on the big screen

Fans of Paula Hawkins’ twisted thriller “The Girl on the Train” can once again breathe after the anticipated film hit theaters Friday. As with any good book, the news of a movie adaptation can never be taken lightly. The expression, “The book was better,” continues to stand, yet the film is not to be overlooked. No doubt your ticket will lead you on a one way trip to suspense.

Although I haven’t read or watched “Gone Girl,” I am aware that the two are commonly compared by their level of suspense.

Directed by Tate Taylor, the Dreamworks and Reliance Entertainment film, “The Girl on the Train,” followed the book very closely.

Commuter Rachel Watson, played by the English actress Emily Blunt, fantasizes about the people she passes by on her train to the city. These daydreams grow more intense after watching Scott and Megan. She watches the outwardly perfect couple from her window which soon becomes a daily ritual for Rachel, all until she witnesses something unexpected. Her relationship with her ex-husband Tom and his current wife Anna, along with the mysterious couple next door, Scott and Megan, intertwine as they each cross paths.

The story is narrated from the perspectives of Rachel, Megan and Anna,

as we come to learn that they are all more connected than we may think.