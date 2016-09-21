EAC was worth the $20

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY CHANDRA MURTHY

Electric Ability Carnival is hosted each year by Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, and each year it exceeds expectations, according to people who have gone in the past.

I did not go last year as a freshman. I was told that this is a “freshman” event and that it would be weird if I went as a sophomore. I knew that if I did not experience it, I would regret it. This year, most of my roommates, friends and sisters had night class, meetings or prior commitments and could not attend, but I still wanted to go. I went with one other girl and we had the time of our lives.

Let me tell you, it is not a freshman event. There were Panhellenic sisters even older than me who were having so much fun. You’re never too old to support a good cause. My entire experience was flawless.

From purchasing my ticket, to the bus ride home, everything went seemingly perfect. The brothers rode on the bus with us. They made sure we were having fun on the way there, greeted us at the doors, checked us in and made us feel welcome until the very end.

The music and rave-like atmosphere were my favorite parts. Dancing is one of my favorite things to do. My friend and I made our way to the middle of the mob and danced until our legs felt like noodles.

EAC gave me the chance to dance my little heart out for hours while supporting an amazing cause. It was so worth the $20. I loved how many other members of Greek life showed up to support Pi Kappa Phi brothers. Not only did the burn in my legs feel good the next day but the fact that I was able to support fellow Greeks and children with disabilities felt even better. Would I change anything about that night ope. Will I be going next year? yes.