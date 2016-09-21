Dean of School of Education Passes Away

Courtesy of Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac lost a fellow member of their community when the Dean of the School of Education Kevin Basmadjian died due to illness on Sunday, Oct. 23, according to a statement released by Associate Vice President for Public Relations John Morgan.

In June 2004, Basmadjian joined Quinnipiac University as an associate professor and director of the master of arts in the teaching program in the School of Education, according to the MyQ announcement. He was also the university’s first faculty leadership fellow with the Office of Academic Affairs. Eventually in August 2012, he was appointed as interim dean for the School of Education and in April 2014 he was appointed dean.

“Kevin [Basmadjian] was an extraordinarily talented leader. He demonstrated a high level of commitment and compassion in his role as dean to the benefit of students, faculty and staff colleagues and the broader university,” Executive Vice President and Provost Mark Thompson said in a statement.

Senior sociology major Luciana Fohz said she was one of many students who were positively impacted by Basmadijian.

“He is the reason why I am able to finish a four year program in three years. Without him, I would not have realized my true potential,” she said. “Through our several encounters, he taught me and showed me just how incredible the teaching profession is.”

Visiting hours for Basmadjian will be located at Spring Glen Church on 1825 Whitney Ave. in Hamden, Connecticut on Oct. 28 between 3-8 p.m. The funeral will also occur at Spring Glen Church on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. A memorial luncheon will follow afterwards at the Rocky Top Student Center on Quinnipiac’s York Hill Campus.

Comments