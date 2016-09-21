Student facing disciplinary action for posting racist Snapchat photo The university took disciplinary action against a student who posted... Posted September 21, 2016

University hires former New Haven Police Chief Former New Haven police chief Dean Esserman stepped down from... Posted September 20, 2016

Chatting with Chuck Comic Comments Posted October 6, 2016

Fall televison review Comments Posted October 6, 2016

DIY: Stylish school spirit Comments Posted October 6, 2016

When Webkinz took over Shopkins are taking over the children toy’s market. This reminds... Posted October 6, 2016

Pumpkin spice and everything nice There is no denying that the three Quinnipiac campuses are... Posted October 6, 2016

BobcatNet’s server isn’t ‘Living the Legend’ Lately, the tech center has been getting more student inquiries... Posted October 6, 2016