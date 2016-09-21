- Men’s soccer drops MAAC opener in OT
SGA fall election results posted for 2016-2017
The Student Government Association (SGA) announced the results of the fall elections on Sept. 21 at 8:50 p.m.
“With nearly one half of the undergraduate students casting their ballots, the students chose who will be representing them for the 2016-2017 academic year,” SGA’s Vice President for Public Relations Ryan Lynch said in a news release.
The new Class of 2017 representatives are Jessica Hernandez with 92 votes, Sarah Schreiner with 81 votes and Dylan O’Connell with 80 votes. There were 10 people who abstained from voting.
The new Class of 2019 representative is Matt Corso with 201 votes. Antoine Campbell trailed behind with 93 votes and 11 people abstained.
Here are the results for the Class of 2020 election:
President: Chris Montalvo: 327 votes
Marisa McDowell: 181 votes
Morgan Staples: 94 votes
Zhuoqi (Helen) Dong: 80 votes
Luke Ahearn: 65 votes
Hope Estrella: 50 votes
Austin Calvo: 42 votes
Abstain: 11 votes
Vice President: Anthony Martino: 487 votes
Megan Donnelly: 145 votes
Morgan Delvin: 94 votes
Holly Ferrara: 81 votes
Abstain: 13 votes
Class Representatives:
Marissa McDowell: 403 votes
Morgan Staples: 372 votes
Cameron Doyle: 329 votes
Luke Ahearn: 312 votes
Zhuoqu (Helen) Dong: 300 votes
Megan Donnelly: 272 votes
Austin Calvo: 257 votes
Hope Estrella: 234 votes