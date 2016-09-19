Old fashion isn’t overrated

Sometimes I feel like I am living in the wrong generation. It could just be that I was raised differently than others or it could just be that society has changed so much. I want to go back to a time where people held the doors open for others and a simple “thank you” could be said. I guess you could say that I am just old fashioned.

Even dating has changed so much. Where are the guys that come and pick you up at your door with flowers or just take you out to dinner? Why can’t people have actual conversations and start talking? Instead people just see each other at Toad’s and hook up and then possibly start talking. It is supposed to be the other way around. The generation we live in now even uses an app, known as Tinder, to just hook up with people.

Co-founder of Tinder, Sean Rad, said in an interview with Issie Lapowsky for inc.com, “The idea for Tinder came along when I started thinking about the fact that there are a lot of great platforms that help us communicate with people we already know, but there isn’t a way for me to meet new people.” Our generation took this idea that was meant to be a modern and younger version of eHarmony and turned it into a means of getting a quick hook-up and never having to talk to that person again. There is like a 1% chance that it will work in the way the founders intended the app to be used, but that other 99% are contributing to the hookup culture we now live in.

One of the issues is that everybody is apparently too scared of catching feelings for a person, but why is that so bad? If people could just say how they felt, as scary as that may sound, this whole dating thing could be a lot less confusing.

And I am also not saying that after a few dates and expressing your feelings that a relationship will just start. That is something that takes time and it is a two-way street. All of this can be very overwhelming and that is the society that we live in now. There is pressure to go out on dates and to be in a relationship with somebody. Saying how you feel, going with the flow and doing what makes you happy is important, and you should not have to conform to society. This is definitely easier said than done, but this is something that also takes time, and it is a great feeling at the end of each day to know that you are just being you and doing what makes you happy.

And I know I am going to sound like a hypocrite because my life is just as confusing and complicated as everybody else’s, but like I said, life takes time and you just have to let things happen.

