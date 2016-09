Student facing disciplinary action for posting racist Snapchat photo The university took disciplinary action against a student who posted... Posted September 21, 2016

University hires former New Haven Police Chief Former New Haven police chief Dean Esserman stepped down from... Posted September 20, 2016

Shuttle Fire Comic Comments Posted September 30, 2016

Don’t be afraid to let go of what hurts you I’ve always hated change. I adapt to things very slowly... Posted September 30, 2016

Just because it’s not “hard news,” doesn’t mean it’s “not news” So maybe you don’t care about Kim Kardashian and how... Posted September 30, 2016

Sound the horn Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey opened up its season with a... Posted September 29, 2016

Sarah Pandolfi back and better following season-long injury Over the course of her collegiate soccer career, senior Bobcat... Posted September 29, 2016

Women’s soccer edges out Fairfield for first MAAC win Quinnipiac women’s soccer defeated in-state rival Fairfield University at home... Posted September 28, 2016